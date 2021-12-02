Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well

PM told bureaucracy trying to cover up corruption cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to expose the corruption of all governments including that of his own.

The PAC members from treasury benches met with the prime minister on Thursday and said that bureaucracy lacked seriousness in ending corruption and corrupt practices in the country.

The PM told the PAC members to expose and end all sorts of corruption. “Whoever tries to cover up corruption, report his name to me,” the PM said.

He tasked the PAC members to expose corruption cases from the previous government but also said that corruption committed under the current government should also be exposed.

The PAC members complained that the bureaucracy was constantly trying to cover up corruption cases while the NAB had also done little to pursue corruption cases.

PM Imran Khan said his government would not step back from highlighting corruption at any cost.

He told the PAC members that they were senior politician and they could effectively highlight such cases.

NAB Chairman says Billion Tree Project still under scrutiny

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the Billion Tree Project of the PTI government was still under scrutiny.

He said the NAB had not closed the investigation and “an impartial decision will come out.”

The NAB chairman said some of the trees under the project were planted in one part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while others were planted 450 miles away.

Speaking about the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Justice Iqbal said the matter was in the Supreme Court of Pakistan which will decide on the issue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PM Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
corruption Imran Khan, Imran Khan corruption, Imran Khan efforts to end corruption, PAC members,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
EVMs in Punjab, global oil prices, first US Omicron case
EVMs in Punjab, global oil prices, first US Omicron case
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS admissions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.