Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to expose the corruption of all governments including that of his own.

The PAC members from treasury benches met with the prime minister on Thursday and said that bureaucracy lacked seriousness in ending corruption and corrupt practices in the country.

The PM told the PAC members to expose and end all sorts of corruption. “Whoever tries to cover up corruption, report his name to me,” the PM said.

He tasked the PAC members to expose corruption cases from the previous government but also said that corruption committed under the current government should also be exposed.

The PAC members complained that the bureaucracy was constantly trying to cover up corruption cases while the NAB had also done little to pursue corruption cases.

PM Imran Khan said his government would not step back from highlighting corruption at any cost.

He told the PAC members that they were senior politician and they could effectively highlight such cases.

NAB Chairman says Billion Tree Project still under scrutiny

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the Billion Tree Project of the PTI government was still under scrutiny.

He said the NAB had not closed the investigation and “an impartial decision will come out.”

The NAB chairman said some of the trees under the project were planted in one part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while others were planted 450 miles away.

Speaking about the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Justice Iqbal said the matter was in the Supreme Court of Pakistan which will decide on the issue.