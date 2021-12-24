Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise

Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved all organizations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before a major restructuring exercise that has already started, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced.

The prime minister as PTI Chairman has constituted a 21-member committee to work out a new constitution and structure of the party, according to Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee of the PTI on Friday in Islamabad to review the party’s poor showing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local bodies elections.

At a news briefing after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of KP local bodies polls and the performance of the party.

He said that the PM has dissolved all the organizations of the party including parliamentary boards and district and tehsil level bodies.

The decision was made after consultation with the party leadership, Chaudhry said.

“All the organisers and other officials of the party have been removed from their positions for the time being. A new constitution committee has been formed and all the national-level leaders of the party will be on the committee.”

Fawad Chaudhry also revealed that PTI was to implement a new mechanism to issue party tickets after nepotism turned out to be a major cause of its poor showing in the KP.

In a report presented to Imran Khan this week, the KP government said that tickets were issued to the relatives of the governor, ministers and the lawmakers of the PTI and it created a rift in the party and the vote bank was divided.

Chaudhry said that in future wherever a party ticket is to be issued to a relative of a party leader, the decision would not be taken by the local leadership, and instead, a special committee at the central level will decide on the ticket.

He named several PTI ministers, and governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh as the members of the 21-member constitutional committee.

The committee is working on the new constitution of the party and after that, it would also lay out the new structure of the party, the information minister said.