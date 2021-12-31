IHC dismisses petition to ban fireworks on New Year’s Eve

After a long 2021, the world today is excited to enter the new year. In Pakistan, too, the enthusiasm is hitting the ceilings, even in courts.

At a hearing on Friday, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking a ban on fireworks in the capital city on New Year’s Eve (December 31 and January 1).

“Let people enjoy,” remarked Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier in the day, a resident of Islamabad filed a petition in court against a fireworks show held outside a shopping mall in the city every year. “The mall is located near the GT Road. People in huge numbers come out on the streets to watch it [the fireworks] and block roads.”

The petitioner demanded that the court orders the deputy commissioner to cancel the NOC issued for the 30-minute show.

During the proceeding, Justice Minallah said that fireworks on New Year’s Eve are held across the world, even in Saudi Arabia. “What’s the problem? Let people have fun,” he said and dismissed the petition.

Meanwhile, provincial governments have banned aerial firing. Violations would result in 10 years in prison and a fine. In Punjab, fireworks and concerts have been banned as well in view of worsening smog.