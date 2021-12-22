If you are in pursuit of happiness, go to UHS

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Life was good as a child when we used to clap while listening "If you're happy and you know clap your hand." But as an adult, happiness evades you like that acron evades Scrat in the Ice Age series.

But now, there's a place to go if one is looking for happiness. Lahore’s University of Health Sciences (UHS) has introduced a “degree of happiness.”

It will be a two-year programme and students who complete it successfully will be conferred with a Master’s degree in happiness.

The faculty includes psychologists, physical trainers and doctors. The course will be offered at the university’s Kala Shah Kaku campus.

UHS’s Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akran said that happiness has a positive impact on people’s lives. It also counters negativity in the society.

"We link our happiness with events like weddings or birthdays. It shouldn't be like this,” said Dr Akram.

He said that a person can find happiness in day-to-day activities and tasks. It will usher a positive change in their live. Being happy helps dampen down negative hormones in the body.