Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

If you are in pursuit of happiness, go to UHS

Varsity to offer a degree in happiness

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Life was good as a child when we used to clap while listening "If you're happy and you know clap your hand." But as an adult, happiness evades you like that acron evades Scrat in the Ice Age series.

But now, there's a place to go if one is looking for happiness. Lahore’s University of Health Sciences (UHS) has introduced a “degree of happiness.” 

It will be a two-year programme and students who complete it successfully will be conferred with a Master’s degree in happiness. 

The faculty includes psychologists, physical trainers and doctors. The course will be offered at the university’s Kala Shah Kaku campus. 

UHS’s Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akran said that happiness has a positive impact on people’s lives. It also counters negativity in the society. 

"We link our happiness with events like weddings or birthdays. It shouldn't be like this,” said Dr Akram. 

He said that a person can find happiness in day-to-day activities and tasks. It will usher a positive change in their live. Being happy helps dampen down negative hormones in the body. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
happiness
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Dog bites a man and it's news because …
Dog bites a man and it’s news because …
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Woman from Philippines assaulted, harassed in Lahore
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
Omicron in Balochistan, Meesha Shafi defamation case, slow internet
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat's Betani falls to JUI-F
ECP stops Bannu recount, Lakki Marwat’s Betani falls to JUI-F
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.