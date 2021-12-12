Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hundreds march in Karachi demanding climate justice

Protesters say govt robbing citizens of their rights

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A huge number of people have taken to the streets in Karachi demanding bolder action by the provincial and federal governments in fighting climate change. Women, youngsters, children, and men participated in the march, which starts from Nehr-e-Khayyam and will end at the Bilawal Chowk. The demonstration began at 2pm. The march has been organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek among several other civil society organisations. This year, the People's Climate March is being held to demand justice - for this city, its environment, and its people. KARACHI!!! Show up tomorrow for your city, your future, your people! 2 PM - Naala on Boat Basin SEE YOU THERE #ClimateMarchKarachi pic.twitter.com/rDcX7TTf7b— Karachi Bachao Tehreek (@StopEvictionKHI) December 11, 2021 According to a statement issued by the organisers, Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, is facing a climate crisis that is now a reality for its precarious citizens. "The city is vulnerable to all kinds of climate-related risks, from drought and floods to extreme heat and rising sea level. However, instead of devising policies that preserve and protect the remaining ecology of the city and safeguard the rights of its vulnerable citizens -- state institutions bolster powerful real estate developers; land, construction, and water mafias; that blatantly rob Karachi citizens of their rights to a healthy life," it stated. The marchers have, among many others, a few main demands: End forced displacement of marginalised communities A people-cratered resolution to the water crisis in Karachi Right to clean air Reforms in SEPA This year's climate march is a little different. A number of performances have been scheduled to be held at the protest where artists such as Daniyal Ahmed, and Baluch Twins will raise their voices against the Karachi impending climate crisis through their art.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A huge number of people have taken to the streets in Karachi demanding bolder action by the provincial and federal governments in fighting climate change.

Women, youngsters, children, and men participated in the march, which starts from Nehr-e-Khayyam and will end at the Bilawal Chowk. The demonstration began at 2pm.

The march has been organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek among several other civil society organisations. This year, the People’s Climate March is being held to demand justice – for this city, its environment, and its people.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, is facing a climate crisis that is now a reality for its precarious citizens.

“The city is vulnerable to all kinds of climate-related risks, from drought and floods to extreme heat and rising sea level. However, instead of devising policies that preserve and protect the remaining ecology of the city and safeguard the rights of its vulnerable citizens — state institutions bolster powerful real estate developers; land, construction, and water mafias; that blatantly rob Karachi citizens of their rights to a healthy life,” it stated.

The marchers have, among many others, a few main demands:

  • End forced displacement of marginalised communities
  • A people-cratered resolution to the water crisis in Karachi
  • Right to clean air
  • Reforms in SEPA

This year’s climate march is a little different. A number of performances have been scheduled to be held at the protest where artists such as Daniyal Ahmed, and Baluch Twins will raise their voices against the Karachi impending climate crisis through their art.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
VIP sholay: Was Karachi Cooperative Market set on fire?
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over 'shocking' videos
Quetta civil society protest against Khilji brothers over ‘shocking’ videos
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.