Humanitarian crisis: PM Khan extends support to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan to avert the humanitarian crisis.

“The world should not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan,” he said.

According to the statement issued by Prime Minister’s office, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Wednesday the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5b, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior civil and military officers.

The Apex Committee was briefed that as per directions of the Prime Minister the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders was being continued. The process of obtaining Pakistani visa had been simplified for Afghans.

The premier warned the international community that repeating the mistake of isolating Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world.

On August 14, the Taliban took over the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and since then their foreign assets were frozen.

According to the statement, participants of the Apex Committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

The Prime Minister also instructed that humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as Pakistan had already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hosting an extraordinary session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them.

