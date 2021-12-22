Hope for startups: PM orders to remove hurdles in investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to take all necessary steps to facilitate potential investors in the IT sector.

The order comes as the number of startup grows in the country, but routing investment to Pakistan has proved a challenge.

PM Khan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones in Islamabad.

Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister Aminul Haq, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tareen, Dr Sania Nishtar and others were also present in the meeting.

Imran Khan emphasized on ensuring the ease of doing business to attract more foreign direct investment.

He said that in the field of technology, the government is focusing on exports and that technology should help in reducing the current account deficit.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the occasion that Rs2000 billion has been invested in special technology zones and Rs520 million has been pledged for various projects.

The Special Technology Zones Authority overseas Islamabad Technopolis, and technology zones in Karachi and Lahore.