Hiking trails at Margalla Hills closed for fire audit

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has decided to close all the hiking trails at the Margalla Hills National Park after a fire erupted there.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the trails will stay closed from December 22 to December 29 for “audit of fire incidents, cleanliness, and maintenance purposes”.

“All trekkers/visitors are requested to avoid visiting trails during these days,” it added.

Last week, a fire erupted near the Budo Ban area in Margalla Hills National Park. It was, fortunately, controlled by the wildlife board and the Capital Development Authority.

Experts say that the region is yet to receive winter rains due to which trees and leaves are dry and vulnerable to catching fire.

In April, the park bore more than half a dozen fire incidents during which a large number of birds died during their peak breeding season.

Local timber mafia and visitors have often been blamed for these incidents.