Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women

Balochistan CM takes notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation's Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
The Quetta police have arrested two men for abducting, raping, and filming inappropriate videos of two young women and uploading them on social media.

The prime suspect, identified as Hidayat Khilji, was arrested during a raid Thursday night. His brother was taken into custody as well. A search operation is underway to arrest the third man who managed to escape from the crime scene.

Khilji and his brother have, on the other hand, been remanded into police custody for 14 days.

An FIR under sections 34 (common intention), 354-A (stripping woman of her clothes), 365-B (seducing or forcing of adults into illicit intercourse), 376 (punishment for rape), 376-A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of rape, etc), 496-A (enticing or taking away a woman), 503 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 506-B and 509 (violating modesty or causing sexual harassment) has been registered by the womens’ mother at the Quaidabad police station.

The police have seized mobile phones, videos, laptops, and USBs from the site. All the devices have been sent for forensic analysis.

According to initial investigations, the suspect trapped the women by promising them jobs.

At a press conference on Friday, Quetta DIG Fida Hassan Shah revealed the location of the missing girls has been traced in Kabul. “We have reached out to the Afghan government to recover them as soon as possible.”

The DIG assured that there was no political pressure on the police and they will arrest and punish the suspects.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abul Quddus Bizenjo has taken notice of the case as well. “The culprits will be brought to justice,” he vowed.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
