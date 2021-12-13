Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls

PTI, PMLN swap candidates

Posted: Dec 13, 2021
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Political parties in Punjab’s Khanewal have geared up the election campaign before December 16 by-elections, turning up the heat.

On Sunday, key second-tier leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz arrived in the city. But a key development was the rally by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Saad Rizvi who was freed from jail last month after being arrested for inciting violence. The government also lifted a ban against his party.

The PP-206 by-election has become ironic for the nomination of candidates by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz.

The PTI had fielded Rana Mohammad Saleem in the 2018 general elections. He is now contesting the by-election on a PML-N ticket.

On the other hand, the widow of former PMLN candidate and MPA Nishat Daha, Noreen Nishat Daha, is representing the PTI.

The PP-206 fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar, Talal Chaudhry and others arrived in Khanewal on Sunday. They claimed that local authorities tried to disrupt their rally.

From the PPP, Ali Haider Gilani and Ali Moosa Gilani are spearheading the election efforts. They have met several local communities in the region.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had instructed the political parties to end their election campaign by Tuesday night.

The ECP has also decided to enlist support from the Rangers who will patrol the constituency on polling day.

The decision was taken after unidentified attackers last week fired gunshots at a PML-N election officer at Lahore Morr. The firing left one PML-N local bodies member Shahid injured.

