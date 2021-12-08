Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral

The performance was a part of the welcome party

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A private college in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur was sealed after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of what he called ‘immoral activities’ during a welcome party for the new batch at the educational institute.

The college was sealed by the deputy commissioner Bahwalpu.

Videos that have gone viral on social media show two boys cross-dressed as girls with full make-up.

The boys can be seen dancing on an Indian song Dilbar Dilbar.

One of the boys, dressed in a light coloured outfit, channels ‘Nora Fatehi’ as he moves during the performance. The other boy is dressed in an orange kurta and blue skirt.

One of the videos shows students in the audience throwing money on the boys as they perform.

CM Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Bahawalpur Division and the secretary education.

Strict disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible for holding the function without permission, said CM Buzdar.

The chief minister said immoral activities during mixed gatherings in colleges will not be tolerated.

People on Twitter have been criticising the students for their act.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasilpur, Bahawalpur, CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar, immoral activity in college function
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
Railways suspends two drivers for stopping train to buy Dahi
Railways suspends two drivers for stopping train to buy Dahi
Cabinet sets deadlines on EVMs, I-voting, approves transit for Afghans
Cabinet sets deadlines on EVMs, I-voting, approves transit for Afghans
Indian AirForce helicopter carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes
Indian AirForce helicopter carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes
Ulema from all sects come together to condemn Sialkot lynching
Ulema from all sects come together to condemn Sialkot lynching
PM: 'From now on' govt won't allow misuse of religion
PM: ‘From now on’ govt won’t allow misuse of religion
Karachi: Mob attacks DMC truck during anti-encroachment operation
Karachi: Mob attacks DMC truck during anti-encroachment operation
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Lahore motorway rape convict appeals death sentence
Lahore motorway rape convict appeals death sentence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.