Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral

A private college in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur was sealed after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of what he called ‘immoral activities’ during a welcome party for the new batch at the educational institute.

The college was sealed by the deputy commissioner Bahwalpu.

Videos that have gone viral on social media show two boys cross-dressed as girls with full make-up.

The boys can be seen dancing on an Indian song Dilbar Dilbar.

One of the boys, dressed in a light coloured outfit, channels ‘Nora Fatehi’ as he moves during the performance. The other boy is dressed in an orange kurta and blue skirt.

One of the videos shows students in the audience throwing money on the boys as they perform.

CM Buzdar has sought a report from commissioner Bahawalpur Division and the secretary education.

Strict disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible for holding the function without permission, said CM Buzdar.

The chief minister said immoral activities during mixed gatherings in colleges will not be tolerated.

People on Twitter have been criticising the students for their act.

It's National College Hasilpur. Look how our young lot is being trained to contribute towards a progressive and cultured nd Mannered State @DrMuradPTI @MashwaniAzhar pic.twitter.com/oe8vi9ownN — M.Asghar (@MAsghar89934134) December 7, 2021