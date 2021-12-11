Haq Do: Thousands march for their rights in Gwadar

Your browser does not support the video tag.





The streets of Gwadar echoed with slogans Friday afternoon after tens of thousands of people in the city marched for their rights.

The protesters were led by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Balochistan's general secretary of the Jamaat-i-Islami and leader of the 'Gwadar ko haq do tehreek'. The movement was launched 26 days ago.

On Friday, the demonstrators marched from the Seratun-Nabi Chowk, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the provincial government. A huge number of women and children participated in the march as well.

The demonstrators demanded the provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure in all cities of Balochistan.

During his speech, Maulana Hidayat said that his movement was dedicated to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students. "We will continue our protests until all our demands are met and implemented," he said.

The JI leader remarked that the participation of hundreds of people in Friday's march has proven that the Balochistan government has failed its people. He called it a "referendum against the provincial and federal governments".

According to the protesters, there were more people who wanted to participate from Karachi and Sindh but they couldn't because the police blocked the coastal highways and stopped buses and coaches from traveling to Gwadar.