Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Haq Do: Thousands march for their rights in Gwadar

Protesters demanded provision of basic health, education facilities

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago


The streets of Gwadar echoed with slogans Friday afternoon after tens of thousands of people in the city marched for their rights.

The protesters were led by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Balochistan's general secretary of the Jamaat-i-Islami and leader of the 'Gwadar ko haq do tehreek'. The movement was launched 26 days ago.

On Friday, the demonstrators marched from the Seratun-Nabi Chowk, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the provincial government. A huge number of women and children participated in the march as well.

The demonstrators demanded the provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure in all cities of Balochistan.

During his speech, Maulana Hidayat said that his movement was dedicated to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students. "We will continue our protests until all our demands are met and implemented," he said.

The JI leader remarked that the participation of hundreds of people in Friday's march has proven that the Balochistan government has failed its people. He called it a "referendum against the provincial and federal governments".

According to the protesters, there were more people who wanted to participate from Karachi and Sindh but they couldn't because the police blocked the coastal highways and stopped buses and coaches from traveling to Gwadar.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gwadar rally, Gwadar march, Gwadar haq do tehreek,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi's Green Line project
PM Imran Khan to launch Karachi’s Green Line project
Green Line: Karachi gets the 'most splendid' underpass
Green Line: Karachi gets the ‘most splendid’ underpass
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands 'autonomy' for Karachi
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state's writ
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state’s writ
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi's Korangi
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi’s Korangi
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
Lahore 'fake pir' arrested for blackmailing woman
Lahore ‘fake pir’ arrested for blackmailing woman
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.