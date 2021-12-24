Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers

PTI MNA from Karachi threatens protest

Posted: Dec 24, 2021
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar. FILE PHOTO

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the government would not supply imported Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) to domestic gas consumers, who pay lower rates.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, the energy minister said that the government was importing 10 to 11 cargos of LNG to meet the demand, but since the LNG prices have gone up on the international market the imported gas cannot be supplied to domestic consumers.

The current government has increased natural gas prices for commercial consumers and the CNG sector by several folds over three years. However, the rates for gas supplied to homes have registered a minimal increase.

Azhar said Pakistan’s domestic gas reserves were dropping 9% per annum and it had become difficult to supply gas to domestic consumers.

The minister said the government was unable to provide cheaper natural gas to domestic users beyond a certain quantity.

In response to a question, Azhar said that the gas shortage in Karachi was caused by certain factors and the government was trying to improve the situation. He said the Sindh High Court would hear a case on December 30.

PTI MNA threatens protest

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) has threatened protest over the shortage of gas in Karachi.

Aftab Siddiqui, who was elected from NA-247, met with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited MD to discuss the issue on Friday.

The shortage has made life miserable for people, he told the SSGC head.

Earlier this week, Siddiqui sent a letter to Azhar to protest over the gas shortage in the areas under his constituency that include Aram Bagh, Civil Line, Clifton, Defence, Gizri, Mithadar, Kharadar, Nanak Wara, part of Ranchore Line, Saddar, and Serai Quarter.

