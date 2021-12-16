Gwadar protesters end sit-in after successful talks

The talks between the government and the organizers of the ‘Haq Do Gwadar Tehreek’ have concluded successfully and Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has announced to end the sit-in.

The government has issued a notification to remove Rehman’s name from the Fourth schedule.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said most of the protesters’ demands have been met.

Announcing to end the sit-in, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman confirmed that the talks with the government were successful.

On Wednesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo arrived in Gwadar with the provincial ministers for talks with the protesters who had been protesting in Gwadar for several days.

Talking to media, Umar said that some of the demands of the protesters have been met and other demands will be met soon.

He said that steps have been taken for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas, and talks would be held soon with Iran over electricity supply. Gwadar would also be connected to the national grid, he said.