Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gwadar protesters end sit-in after successful talks

Asad Umar says most of the demands met

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Thousands of people marched in Gwadar for their basic rights— Photo: Twitter

The talks between the government and the organizers of the ‘Haq Do Gwadar Tehreek’ have concluded successfully and Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has announced to end the sit-in.

The government has issued a notification to remove Rehman’s name from the Fourth schedule.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said most of the protesters’ demands have been met.

Announcing to end the sit-in, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman confirmed that the talks with the government were successful.

On Wednesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo arrived in Gwadar with the provincial ministers for talks with the protesters who had been protesting in Gwadar for several days.

Talking to media, Umar said that some of the demands of the protesters have been met and other demands will be met soon.

He said that steps have been taken for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas, and talks would be held soon with Iran over electricity supply. Gwadar would also be connected to the national grid, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gwadar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gwadar protest end, Gwadar talks, Haq Do Gwadar Tehreek, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
Polling slow, turnout low for Khanewal PP-206 by-election, PTI-PML-N face-off
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N's Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
Khanewal by-elections: PML-N’s Atta Tarar, 50 others booked
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.