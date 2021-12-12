Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands

Protest in the city enters 28th day

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
The people of Gwadar have been out on the streets for more than a month. What are they demanding? Provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure. The 'Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek' was launched by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Balochistan's general secretary of the Jamaat-i-Islami. He has dedicated the movement to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students.  On Sunday, December 12, exactly 27 days after the movement started, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted something that reignited hope among the people of Gwadar. I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2021 "I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar," the premier said. "Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan." His statement comes two days after the Gwadar saw one of its biggest protests. Hundreds and thousands of men, women, and children, took to the streets. They marched from the Seratun-Nabi Chowk, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the provincial government.  Photos: Twitter During his speech at the march, Maulana Hidayat said that the massive participation in the rally has proven that the Balochistan government has failed its people. The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has 20 major demands. End to illegal trawlersFreedom for fishermen to go to sea Removal of unnecessary checkpoints on major roads Closure of wine shops in Gwadar No interference in cross-border trade with IranEstablishment of a university in GwadarAppointments on empty seats of the education department's non-teaching staffRestricting the sale of fake medicinesWaivers and subsidies on utility billsRelease of seized cars and boats by the coastguardProvision of clean drinking waterPriority to locals on jobs for development projectsImplementation on agreement with Dar Bela affecteesCompensation paid to Expressway affecteesRemoval of cases on protest leaders and names from Fourth ScheduleDamages for losses due to storms and illegal trawlersRemoval of DG GDA, DC Gwadar AC PasniImplementation of quota for disabled peopleOpen Kulki point for transportation of oil and essentials Of these, the three main demands are the end to illegal trawlers, removal of unnecessary checkpoints, and zero interference in cross-border trade with Iran.
The people of Gwadar have been out on the streets for more than a month. What are they demanding? Provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The ‘Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek’ was launched by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Balochistan’s general secretary of the Jamaat-i-Islami. He has dedicated the movement to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students. 

On Sunday, December 12, exactly 27 days after the movement started, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted something that reignited hope among the people of Gwadar.

“I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar,” the premier said. “Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

His statement comes two days after the Gwadar saw one of its biggest protests. Hundreds and thousands of men, women, and children, took to the streets. They marched from the Seratun-Nabi Chowk, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the provincial government. 

Photos: Twitter

During his speech at the march, Maulana Hidayat said that the massive participation in the rally has proven that the Balochistan government has failed its people.

The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has 20 major demands.

  • End to illegal trawlers
  • Freedom for fishermen to go to sea 
  • Removal of unnecessary checkpoints on major roads 
  • Closure of wine shops in Gwadar 
  • No interference in cross-border trade with Iran
  • Establishment of a university in Gwadar
  • Appointments on empty seats of the education department’s non-teaching staff
  • Restricting the sale of fake medicines
  • Waivers and subsidies on utility bills
  • Release of seized cars and boats by the coastguard
  • Provision of clean drinking water
  • Priority to locals on jobs for development projects
  • Implementation on agreement with Dar Bela affectees
  • Compensation paid to Expressway affectees
  • Removal of cases on protest leaders and names from Fourth Schedule
  • Damages for losses due to storms and illegal trawlers
  • Removal of DG GDA, DC Gwadar AC Pasni
  • Implementation of quota for disabled people
  • Open Kulki point for transportation of oil and essentials

Of these, the three main demands are the end to illegal trawlers, removal of unnecessary checkpoints, and zero interference in cross-border trade with Iran.

 
