Gwadar movement: PM takes notice, promises to fulfill demands

The people of Gwadar have been out on the streets for more than a month. What are they demanding? Provision of basic facilities such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The ‘Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek’ was launched by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Balochistan’s general secretary of the Jamaat-i-Islami. He has dedicated the movement to the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers, and students.

On Sunday, December 12, exactly 27 days after the movement started, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted something that reignited hope among the people of Gwadar.

I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2021

His statement comes two days after the Gwadar saw one of its biggest protests. Hundreds and thousands of men, women, and children, took to the streets. They marched from the Seratun-Nabi Chowk, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the provincial government.



Photos: Twitter

During his speech at the march, Maulana Hidayat said that the massive participation in the rally has proven that the Balochistan government has failed its people.

The Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek has 20 major demands.

End to illegal trawlers

Freedom for fishermen to go to sea

Removal of unnecessary checkpoints on major roads

Closure of wine shops in Gwadar

No interference in cross-border trade with Iran

Establishment of a university in Gwadar

Appointments on empty seats of the education department’s non-teaching staff

Restricting the sale of fake medicines

Waivers and subsidies on utility bills

Release of seized cars and boats by the coastguard

Provision of clean drinking water

Priority to locals on jobs for development projects

Implementation on agreement with Dar Bela affectees

Compensation paid to Expressway affectees

Removal of cases on protest leaders and names from Fourth Schedule

Damages for losses due to storms and illegal trawlers

Removal of DG GDA, DC Gwadar AC Pasni

Implementation of quota for disabled people

Open Kulki point for transportation of oil and essentials

Of these, the three main demands are the end to illegal trawlers, removal of unnecessary checkpoints, and zero interference in cross-border trade with Iran.