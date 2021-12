Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, December 11.

After a wait of more than three decades, Karachi has finally gotten a much-deserved Green Line service which will end its transport woes. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project on Friday. The project has begun its trial operations and will be available for the public after December 25.

The Pakistan People’s Party has announced protests across the country against the rising fuel and electricity prices. “We won’t tolerate inflation in the name of IMF,” chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate a development package in Mianwali today. He will perform the ground-breaking of the rehabilitation and strengthening of Balkasar to Mianwali and Mianwali to Muzaffargarh road project.

Thousands of people marched on the streets of Gwadar on Friday for their rights.

Pakistan has the highest corona-related child mortality rate in the world, a joint study conducted by the leading hospitals in the country revealed. In developed the mortality rate is around 1%-2%.

Watch: Thai’s lottery drives clandestine betting business in Pakistan

Thailand is a major tourist attraction not just because of its beaches but also for its famous lotteries. There are a lot of people in Pakistan who share a keen interest in lotteries, gambling and betting. The law and religious restrictions do not permit the three “evils” in the country.