Gwadar: first round of talks successful between govt and protestors

The first round of talks has been successful between Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, head of the ‘Gwadar Ko Haq Do Tehreek’.

The people of Gwadar have been holding a spectacular protest for more than a month, images of which have gone viral. The movement is championing the rights of the long-disenfranchised people of Balochistan, its fisherfolk, labourers and students.

Last week, tens of thousands of them marched in the city chanting anti-government slogans after which Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice.

However, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry chose instead to focus on illegal fishing by trawlers and tweeted that strong action would be taken and he would speak to the chief minister of Balochistan about it.

Now the first round of talks between the government and the protestors has been successful and most of the demands have been approved, including an end to illegal trawlers, closure of wine shops in Gwadar, freedom for fishermen to go to sea, and removal of unnecessary checkpoints on major roads.

The second round of talks will be held today Thursday after which the CM will address the sit-in and announce if any progress is made.