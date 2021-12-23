Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Gujranwala family assaults, kills eight-year-old domestic worker: police

They left the dead body at her doorstep

Posted: Dec 23, 2021
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An eight-year-old child, employed as a domestic worker, was assaulted and killed in Gujranwala. The victim's family has accused the employers of murdering her. According to her family, the eight-year-old child, hailing from Pattoki, had been working for the Talat family in Gujranwala for over five months. She was paid Rs3,000 a month. "On Wednesday night, they [the employers] called and asked us to pick her [the victim] from their house," her mother said. "When we didn't, they left my daughter's dead body outside our house," she told the police. The victim's father recalled that the employers never let them talk to the child and mistreated her. "We were helpless." The investigation officer, in an initial report, said that there were multiple burns and torture marks on the victim's body. "The postmortem report will reveal further details." An FIR under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 32 (words referring to acts include illegal omissions) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered at the Phulnagar police station. The DPO has dispatched teams to arrest the suspects as soon as possible. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder as well and has instructed the police to prepare an investigation report. Last year, the Federal Cabinet approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country. According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.
Tell us what you think:

