Gujjar Nullah victim accuses two KMC officers of sexual harassment

An affectee of Gujjar Nullah’s anti-encroachment drive appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) and lodged a complained against two officers of KMC Anti-Encroachment Department who demanded sexual favour in return for saving her house from being demolished.

The complainant, a resident of Rehmanabad Block-V, told the agency that her house was being demolished during KMC anti-encroachment drive. She said that the KMC officers told her that they can save her house if she pays them Rs25,000.

The complainant told that she borrowed the money and hand it over to KMC officers Qazi Arif and Masror Ali. She said that Qazi told her that he was a BPS-18 officer posted in anti-encroachment department while Masror Ali claimed to be Deputy Director of the department.

She said that after sometime, the alleged KMC officers demanded Rs75,000 and told her that her house will be demolished if she fails to pay. According to the complainant, she told them that she can’t arrange the amount then they, through their middleman, asked her to form sexual relation with them.

The complainant said that her house was demolished when she refused to give in to their demand. The woman said she is filing a formal complaint with the FIA to save other women from them.

FIA Sindh CCRC Deputy Director Imran Riaz told SAMAA Digital that a five-member team, including female FIA CRCC staff, has been constituted to probe the allegations against KMC officers.

Riaz said that the investigating team has already visited the victim’s house. The CCRC received the complaint after initial technical analysis of the victim’s mobile phone. The team has recorded the woman’s statement.

CRCC deputy director said that the complainant will visit the CCRC tomorrow (Tuesday) with male family member for recording further statements.

CCRC’s woman psychologists to help the victim cope with trauma, he said. Riaz said that investigating team will carry out forensic examination of the victim’s mobile phone for recovery of deleted text messages.

He said that action will be taken once the investigation team ascertain on record evidences.

Riaz has appealed to Gujjar Nullah residents that if there are more victims like her, then they come forward without any fear.

KMC says officers suspended, inquiry committee formed

KMC Anti-Encroachment Director Bashir Siddiqui has told that Arif Qazi, one of the two accused officers, is a BS-17 officer and was serving as Deputy Director in KMC’s Katchi Abadi Department. “Masror Ali was deputed at KMC’s Anti Encroachment Department as Deputy Director (East),” Siddiqui said.

He said that both officers have been suspended and the department has formed a three-member team has been formed to probe the allegations. The committee, comprising KMC Senior Director Law Department Azra Muqeem, Finance Advisor Murtaza Bhutto and former Korangi DC Irfan Salaam, will submit a report within five working days.

The notifications regarding the suspension of officers and formation of the probe committee was issued on Saturday, December 4. If we calculate five working days from Saturday, the committee is due to submit a report on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Siddiqui said that the victim did not file any complaint against the officers with Anti-Encroachment Department. The officers were suspended after media reports surfaced, he added.

Drainage of rainwater in Karachi is a big issue. Every year Karachi, the financial hub, is flooded in in monsoon season due to blockage of main rainwater drains. Supreme Court ordered removal of encroachments along the city’s nullahs after Karachi was inundated in August 2020 when it received 484mm (19 inches) of rain.

Following the orders of the apex court, the Sindh government has started the work. NED University of Engineering and Technology redesigned major rainwater drains of the city and then National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) started widening of encroached nullahs.

Gujjar Nullah is among the three major rainwater drains along with Mehmoodabad and Orangi which are scheduled to be remodelled. In light of NED University’s report, 3,100 houses were demolished that were built along both banks of Gujjar Nullah.