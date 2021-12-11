Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi

He had no idea where he was

Police said that they received information that a Chinese man was roaming around the area. He seemed lost and he had luggage with him.

Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station's SHO reached the spot and found the man.

He has been identified as Mao Fenkin and came to Pakistan on a business visa.

Police said he ended up in Katti Pahari due to some misunderstanding and has now been move to a hotel.