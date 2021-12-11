Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi

It’s always difficult to find your way around in a new place, especially if it’s a foreign country and you don’t speak the language. This is probably what happened with the Chinese national who lost his way when he got out of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and reached the other end of the city in Katti Pahari early Saturday.Police said that they received information that a Chinese man was roaming around the area. He seemed lost and he had luggage with him.Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station's SHO reached the spot and found the man.He has been identified as Mao Fenkin and came to Pakistan on a business visa.Police said he ended up in Katti Pahari due to some misunderstanding and has now been move to a hotel.