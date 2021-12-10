Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Green Line: Karachi gets the ‘most splendid’ underpass

Featuring a roundabout the underpass is also the largest

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Green Line bus rapid transit project has given a beautiful gift to Karachi: the most splendid and largest underpass of the city.

People were in thralls to the underpass at Numaish Chowrangi when it was given the final touches on Friday just before the inauguration of the Green Line project by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"It is the most unique part of the project. This is Karachi's largest underpass spread over almost a kilometre," SAMAA TV's Shayan Saleem said.

The Green Line passengers will descend into the underpass to board 18-metre-long articulated buses for a journey towards Surjani Town.

The underpass features a roundabout, a unique element that no other underpass in the city or country has.

The roundabout would allow Green Line buses to take a U-turn for the return journey.

The underpass has been adorned with flowering plants and a large number of lights.

