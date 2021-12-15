Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt to provide high-speed internet on motorways

Service will also benefit several districts in South Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The project was announced by Aminul Haq and Murad Saeed. PHOTO SAMAA TV

The government has inked an agreement to provide high-speed internet on motorways beginning with M3 and M5.

The M5 motorway connects Multan with Sukkur in Sindh while the M3 motorway links the M2 motorway with M4 near Khanewal. 

Under the agreement between the ministry of communication and a private company, Rs300 million will be spent to provide 4G internet services along the entire motorways on M3 and M5. The government has allocated Rs140 million for M3 and Rs160 million for M5.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday held a press conference to announce the project. 

The government plans to launch 5G service in the country by December 2022

Saeed said the project will cover 11 districts of South Punjab and several districts in Sindh, and other than motorists travelling on the motorways, residents will also benefit from the 4G services.

The ministers said that the government plans to launch 5G service in the country by December 2022.

Saeed and Haq both criticized the Sindh government over what they called its failure to provide basic amenities to people. 

Saeed said, “I have just returned from Sindh. I have felt their pain. Let alone the internet connectivity, people and animals drink water from the same pond.”

He said that schools were being used as barns for sheep and goats.

Aminul Haq said that Sindh receives a huge amount of money on the account of the NFC. He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to move beyond Sehwan Sharif and Nawab Shah and focus on Karachi as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
motorways high speed internet, M3 M5 internet, high speed internet south Punjab,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your 'last seen'
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your ‘last seen’
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud's murder arrested outside Karachi court
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud’s murder arrested outside Karachi court
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.