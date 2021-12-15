Govt to provide high-speed internet on motorways

The government has inked an agreement to provide high-speed internet on motorways beginning with M3 and M5.

The M5 motorway connects Multan with Sukkur in Sindh while the M3 motorway links the M2 motorway with M4 near Khanewal.

Under the agreement between the ministry of communication and a private company, Rs300 million will be spent to provide 4G internet services along the entire motorways on M3 and M5. The government has allocated Rs140 million for M3 and Rs160 million for M5.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday held a press conference to announce the project.

Saeed said the project will cover 11 districts of South Punjab and several districts in Sindh, and other than motorists travelling on the motorways, residents will also benefit from the 4G services.

The ministers said that the government plans to launch 5G service in the country by December 2022.

Saeed and Haq both criticized the Sindh government over what they called its failure to provide basic amenities to people.

Saeed said, “I have just returned from Sindh. I have felt their pain. Let alone the internet connectivity, people and animals drink water from the same pond.”

He said that schools were being used as barns for sheep and goats.

Aminul Haq said that Sindh receives a huge amount of money on the account of the NFC. He urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to move beyond Sehwan Sharif and Nawab Shah and focus on Karachi as well.