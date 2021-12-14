Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt pays Rs1.6m to family of missing person

Enforced disappearances worst form of human rights violation: IHC

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: AP

Listen to the story
The federal government has paid Rs1.6 million to the family of Imran Khan, a man who is said to have gone missing in Islamabad five years ago, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah told the Islamabad High Court. At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Athar Minallah asked Khan's family to confirm if they received the payment. Their lawyer replied that half of the amount has been paid. Earlier, in August, the court had instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to pay monthly compensation to Khan's family. During the proceedings, Justice Minallah remarked that enforced disappearances are the worst violation of human rights across the world. He has directed the ministry's secretary to work on the recovery of the citizen. "The case was processed by the Interior Ministry. We will take over it now," he assured. The court, consequently, said that Khan's case should be merged with other cases of missing persons and adjourned it. On Monday, Justice Minallah, in a case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudassar Naaru, remarked that Pakistan's "chief executives" are ultimately responsible for enforced disappearances. He suggested that a hall of shame should be created and the names and pictures of all these executives should be placed there. He remarked that, unfortunately, enforcement disappearances are “a stain on Pakistan’s reputation” and “the worst form of corruption”.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The federal government has paid Rs1.6 million to the family of Imran Khan, a man who is said to have gone missing in Islamabad five years ago, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah told the Islamabad High Court.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Athar Minallah asked Khan’s family to confirm if they received the payment. Their lawyer replied that half of the amount has been paid.

Earlier, in August, the court had instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to pay monthly compensation to Khan’s family.

During the proceedings, Justice Minallah remarked that enforced disappearances are the worst violation of human rights across the world. He has directed the ministry’s secretary to work on the recovery of the citizen.

“The case was processed by the Interior Ministry. We will take over it now,” he assured.

The court, consequently, said that Khan’s case should be merged with other cases of missing persons and adjourned it.

On Monday, Justice Minallah, in a case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudassar Naaru, remarked that Pakistan’s “chief executives” are ultimately responsible for enforced disappearances.

He suggested that a hall of shame should be created and the names and pictures of all these executives should be placed there. He remarked that, unfortunately, enforcement disappearances are “a stain on Pakistan’s reputation” and “the worst form of corruption”.

 
islamabad high court missing persons
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad High Court, missing persons case, enforced disappearances
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge's indictment till Dec 20
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge’s indictment till Dec 20
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.