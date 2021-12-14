Govt pays Rs1.6m to family of missing person

The federal government has paid Rs1.6 million to the family of Imran Khan, a man who is said to have gone missing in Islamabad five years ago, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah told the Islamabad High Court.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Athar Minallah asked Khan’s family to confirm if they received the payment. Their lawyer replied that half of the amount has been paid.

Earlier, in August, the court had instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to pay monthly compensation to Khan’s family.

During the proceedings, Justice Minallah remarked that enforced disappearances are the worst violation of human rights across the world. He has directed the ministry’s secretary to work on the recovery of the citizen.

“The case was processed by the Interior Ministry. We will take over it now,” he assured.

The court, consequently, said that Khan’s case should be merged with other cases of missing persons and adjourned it.

On Monday, Justice Minallah, in a case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudassar Naaru, remarked that Pakistan’s “chief executives” are ultimately responsible for enforced disappearances.

He suggested that a hall of shame should be created and the names and pictures of all these executives should be placed there. He remarked that, unfortunately, enforcement disappearances are “a stain on Pakistan’s reputation” and “the worst form of corruption”.