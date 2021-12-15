Govt meeting on Afghanistan, SBP raises interest rate, weather updates

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Wednesday, December 15.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting today on Afghanistan and security in the region.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the cabinet welcomes the decision of the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) during local government elections in Islamabad and asked the commission to issue the tender so they can be bought.

The State Bank of Pakistan has increased the interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 9.75% in an important monetary policy announcement. Read the full story here.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and cloudy conditions in the upper parts during the next twelve hours. However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and the Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Pakistani rupee has finally cut its losing streak against the US dollar. Since December 1, it has declined by Rs2.60, breaking all records with each passing day.

Explainer: Sindh local govt law changes at a glance

Big changes are in the works for how the city of Karachi and other cities of Sindh will be run. These decisions are being taken by the province of Sindh’s government, which is run by the Pakistan People’s Party. City management is called ‘local’ government here.

The Sindh government has decided to make changes to the old law by which cities are run. This new version of the law is called the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021. It spins off the 2013 law.

The city council will elect the mayor and deputy mayor (it will not be a direct unelected choice by the party). More to read here.









