Govt devises strategy to curb violence, Lahore motorway rape case

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The federal government has decided to implement a comprehensive strategy to control violence after a mob lynched a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

The rate of coronavirus-positive cases in Pakistan has seen a major decline. Over 232 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The rate of positive cases stands at 0.5%.

The remains of Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan national who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, reached Colombo late Monday night. They were repatriated to Sri Lanka from the Lahore airport. Read the full story here.

Malik Adnan will meet with PM Imran Khan at PM House. He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for trying to shield Priyantha Kumara from the mob.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad on March 23, 2022, against “several government failures”.

A Lahore court will hear a plea by Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape case. He has requested leniency in his punishment. The man was sentenced to death for raping a woman. The verdict was announced by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta after six months.

In case you missed it

The Pakistani rupee has finally resuscitated itself against the US dollar in the interbank market after hitting an all-time low of Rs176.77 on December 3. Dollar’s winning streak against the rupee halted Monday morning.

The greenback depreciated by 0.16% and closed at Rs176.48, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan. The local currency recorded an increase of 29 paisas.

Experts pegged the development to the $3 billion loan package that Pakistan received from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The amount has been deposited with the central bank, increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves.





