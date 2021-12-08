Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Government preparing to place Rana Shamim’s name on ECL: minister

Says former GB judge has raised questions on judiciary's credibility

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The government has placed former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim's name on the Federal Investigation Agency's Provisional National Identification List or PNIL, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said. "The government is preparing to put him on the Exit Control List as well," he revealed at a media briefing Wednesday. "This is a very serious matter as it has jeopardized the credibility of the judiciary." On November 10, Justice (retd) Shamim, in an affidavit, claimed that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections. The contents of the alleged affidavit were published by The News. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16. Last week, the court refused to place Justice Shamim's name on the ECL. "The matter doesn't concern the court as it falls under the domain of the government," Justice Minallah ruled. On Wednesday, Rasheed said that the Interior Ministry will hold a meeting with the Attorney General and others to discuss the matter and a decision will soon be announced. At a hearing on Tuesday, the court gave the former judge last chance to present the official copy of the affidavit in court or else face contempt proceedings. PDM march on Islamabad Answering a question from a journalist, the minister advised the opposition alliance to reschedule its long march from March 23 to March 30. On Monday, JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad against “several government failures”. He said that people from across the country will gather in Islamabad and a huge protest will be held in the federal capital.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government has placed former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim’s name on the Federal Investigation Agency’s Provisional National Identification List or PNIL, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

“The government is preparing to put him on the Exit Control List as well,” he revealed at a media briefing Wednesday. “This is a very serious matter as it has jeopardized the credibility of the judiciary.”

On November 10, Justice (retd) Shamim, in an affidavit, claimed that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections. The contents of the alleged affidavit were published by The News.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16. Last week, the court refused to place Justice Shamim’s name on the ECL.

“The matter doesn’t concern the court as it falls under the domain of the government,” Justice Minallah ruled.

On Wednesday, Rasheed said that the Interior Ministry will hold a meeting with the Attorney General and others to discuss the matter and a decision will soon be announced.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court gave the former judge last chance to present the official copy of the affidavit in court or else face contempt proceedings.

PDM march on Islamabad

Answering a question from a journalist, the minister advised the opposition alliance to reschedule its long march from March 23 to March 30.

On Monday, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad against “several government failures”. He said that people from across the country will gather in Islamabad and a huge protest will be held in the federal capital.

 
ECL Rana Shamim
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah visas for Pakistani pilgrims
Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah visas for Pakistani pilgrims
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
MG Motors increases prices of HS, ZS models
Railways suspends two drivers for stopping train to buy Dahi
Railways suspends two drivers for stopping train to buy Dahi
Cabinet sets deadlines on EVMs, I-voting, approves transit for Afghans
Cabinet sets deadlines on EVMs, I-voting, approves transit for Afghans
Ulema from all sects come together to condemn Sialkot lynching
Ulema from all sects come together to condemn Sialkot lynching
PM: 'From now on' govt won't allow misuse of religion
PM: ‘From now on’ govt won’t allow misuse of religion
Karachi: Mob attacks DMC truck during anti-encroachment operation
Karachi: Mob attacks DMC truck during anti-encroachment operation
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Karachi to pay Rs3.75 per unit more for September electricity
Lahore motorway rape convict appeals death sentence
Lahore motorway rape convict appeals death sentence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.