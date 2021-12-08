Government preparing to place Rana Shamim’s name on ECL: minister

The government has placed former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim’s name on the Federal Investigation Agency’s Provisional National Identification List or PNIL, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

“The government is preparing to put him on the Exit Control List as well,” he revealed at a media briefing Wednesday. “This is a very serious matter as it has jeopardized the credibility of the judiciary.”

On November 10, Justice (retd) Shamim, in an affidavit, claimed that three years ago the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar ordered the lower judiciary to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until after the 2018 general elections. The contents of the alleged affidavit were published by The News.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the report by The News and initiated contempt of court proceedings on November 16. Last week, the court refused to place Justice Shamim’s name on the ECL.

“The matter doesn’t concern the court as it falls under the domain of the government,” Justice Minallah ruled.

On Wednesday, Rasheed said that the Interior Ministry will hold a meeting with the Attorney General and others to discuss the matter and a decision will soon be announced.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court gave the former judge last chance to present the official copy of the affidavit in court or else face contempt proceedings.

PDM march on Islamabad

Answering a question from a journalist, the minister advised the opposition alliance to reschedule its long march from March 23 to March 30.

On Monday, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced an anti-inflation march on Islamabad against “several government failures”. He said that people from across the country will gather in Islamabad and a huge protest will be held in the federal capital.