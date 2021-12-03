Government finalises mini-budget, Punjab fog, EVM bill

Here are some of the stories and developments we will be following today, December 3, Friday.

The government has started preparations for the mini-budget. The import of cars for six months has been banned. The tax on cosmetic products and other luxury items is expected to witness a 17% increase.

Overseas Pakistanis will now be able to vote. President Arif Alvi signed the Electronic Voting Machine bill in law Thursday night. He said EVMs will put an end to the tradition of rigging allegations. “Pakistan will grow when a common man embraces technology.”

Pakistan has started administering booster shots for health workers, people above the age of 50 years, and immunocompromised citizens. Pfizer, Sinovac, and Sinopharm jabs are available free of cost at vaccination centres across the country.

Dense fog has blanketed multiple areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after temperatures dipped earlier this week. Several motorways have been closed for traffic to prevent accidents.

Jamaat-e-Islami will take to the streets today in protest against Sindh’s new local government bill.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to expose the corruption of all governments including that of his own. Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the Billion Tree Project of the PTI government was still under scrutiny. It is suspected that some of the trees under the project were planted in one part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while others were planted 450 miles away.