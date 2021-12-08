Gold price soars in Pakistan three days in a row

The gold price in Pakistan continued to rise on the third consecutive day as the value of the Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar. Gold has recorded an increase of Rs900 in three days.

The price for 24k-gold Wednesday increased by Rs300 per tola, taking the precious commodity to Rs124,300 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association.

In the international market, it went up by $9 per ounce to $1,790.

Earlier, gold decreased by $79 in the past 15 days. The bullion price jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The price per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs257 to Rs106,567 in the domestic market.

Silver remains unchanged

On the other hand, the price of silver has not changed for the past 16 days, it is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

It last saw a change on November 22.

