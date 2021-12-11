Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gold price increases Rs250 in Pakistan

The price per 10-gram gold fell by Rs216

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The gold price increased by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan. Over this week, it recorded a gain of Rs800 in the domestic market.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs124,450, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. In the international market, the precious metal jumped by $13 per ounce and settled at $1,784.

Gold price remained volatile in the global markets this week, too. In the past two days, it dropped by $19 an ounce. It has fallen by $98 since November 26.

The precious metal jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The per 10-gram price of the precious commodity in the domestic market settled at Rs106,696 after increasing Rs215.

Silver price

Meanwhile, for the past 19 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

The last price change was seen on November 22.

Pakistani rupee on the losing streak

On the other hand, the value of the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market plummeted to an all-time low against the US dollar on Friday. According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the trading session closed at Rs177.71.

The local currency dropped by Rs2.42 in 10 days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gold price increases Rs250 in Pakistan, gold price today, gold price karachi, gold price in pakistan, gold price in karachi, gold price per tola
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Green Line: Karachi gets the 'most splendid' underpass
Green Line: Karachi gets the ‘most splendid’ underpass
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands 'autonomy' for Karachi
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state's writ
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state’s writ
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
Lahore 'fake pir' arrested for blackmailing woman
Lahore ‘fake pir’ arrested for blackmailing woman
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Karachi Cooperative Market fire: Traders to march on Sindh CM...
Karachi Cooperative Market fire: Traders to march on Sindh CM House
Irfan Mahar murder case: One suspect arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder case: One suspect arrested in Shikarpur
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.