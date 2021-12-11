Gold price increases Rs250 in Pakistan

The gold price increased by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan. Over this week, it recorded a gain of Rs800 in the domestic market.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs124,450, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. In the international market, the precious metal jumped by $13 per ounce and settled at $1,784.

Gold price remained volatile in the global markets this week, too. In the past two days, it dropped by $19 an ounce. It has fallen by $98 since November 26.

The precious metal jumped to a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce on November 16 and a peak of Rs132,000 per tola on October 26 in Pakistan.

The per 10-gram price of the precious commodity in the domestic market settled at Rs106,696 after increasing Rs215.

Silver price

Meanwhile, for the past 19 days, silver is being sold at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.

The last price change was seen on November 22.

Pakistani rupee on the losing streak

On the other hand, the value of the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market plummeted to an all-time low against the US dollar on Friday. According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the trading session closed at Rs177.71.

The local currency dropped by Rs2.42 in 10 days.

