Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi

The shortage of natural gas for domestic consumers in Karachi sparked multiple protests in the city on Friday, disrupting traffic flow and causing delays on major roads.

The demonstrations came on the day Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that the government was not going to supply imported Liquid National Gas (LNG) to domestic consumers who pay lower rates.

Pakistan faces an acute shortage of natural gas this winter. Several areas in Karachi have experienced gas-loadshedding.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) head office at the Civic Centre Karachi and blocked the traffic coming from the National Stadium on the Karsaz Road. They, later, set up a camp outside the SSGC office. The protesters were repeatedly returning to the main road to disrupt traffic flow, traffic police officials told SAMAA Digital.

In another protest, residents from the Keamari area marched to the Jinnah Bridge and blocked vehicular traffic. The demonstration was led by Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Abdul Qadir Patel.

Traffic police officials put the number of protesters between 800 and 1,000.

Due to the protest at the Jinnah Bridge, vehicular traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road and Maripur Road was blocked. Road traffic from Clifton was also stopped and diverted. Both tracks of Napier Mole Road were also closed for traffic.

In the third protest over gas shortage, residents of Mehmoodabad and Bazarta Lines staged a demonstration at the Main Korangi Road at the National Medical Centre and blocked vehicular traffic coming from Korangi to FTC.

Teams of law enforcement agencies (LAEs) tried to remove the protesters from the road, but they gathered at another location.

Karachi traffic police tweeted about the protest, reporting that the road between Kala Pul and FTC Building had been closed for traffic because of public protest.

Later, the The traffic police tweeted that the protest had ended.

Separately, residents of Shershah Paracha Chowk staged a protest demonstration at Paracha Chowk over the unavailability of water and electricity in the area.

Traffic officials said about 250 people staged a protest at 4pm and blocked vehicular traffic. Road traffic was diverted from Ghani Chowrangi to Labour Square and traffic coming from Hub was diverted to Labour Square from Baldia Police Post. The protest ended by 6pm.