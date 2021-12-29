Wednesday, December 29, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1443
Gas leakage kills six of a family including four children

Neighbours informed the rescue services

Posted: Dec 28, 2021
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Six people including four children died of suffocation due to a gas leak Tuesday morning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu.

The deceased were identified as Nadir Khan, his wife, daughter and three sons.

Neighbours called Rescue 1122 when they smelled gas from a home in the Gulshan Colony, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene after the emergency call and found all six family members dead. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The family was sleeping with a gas heater on, the rescue officials said adding that the whole house was filled with gas.

