Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come under fire for asking Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani to open a water bottle for him at a press conference in Karachi.

Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ghani and other PPP leaders addressed a press conference on Wednesday in Karachi to explain their position on the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A clip from the press conference went viral on Saturday showing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari picking up a water bottle from the table in front of him and handing it to Saeed Ghani to open it.

Ghani diligently takes the bottle, removes the plastic wrapper around the bottle cap, and rotates the cap to open it. He then hands the bottle back to his party chairman.

As Ghani opens the bottle cap, he throws down the small plastic wrapper to the ground.

After handing the bottle back to Bilawal, Ghani pulls a tissue paper from the tissue box and places the bottle cap on it, waiting for Bilawal to finish drinking.

What happens next is more dramatic and is not shown in the clip that went viral. The video at the top of this story gives it in full.

When the PPP chairman places the bottle back on the table, Ghani leans ahead to put the bottle cap back on.

All this while, Murad Ali Shah continues to talk to reporters about the new local government law.

The clip is from the same press conference where Bilawal evaded questions from SAMAA TV's Saad Sabri about the Sindh government’s refusal to handle the issue of illegal buildings in Karachi.

While several Twitter users took exception to, what could be called, Bilawal's elitist behaviour, others criticized Ghani for throwing the wrapper to the ground.

Much of the criticism came from PTI workers.

Some claimed the moment epitomized hereditary politics in Pakistan.

اگر کبھی موروثیت سمجھنے میں دِقَت ہو تو یہ وڈیو دیکھ کیجئے گا!! pic.twitter.com/fHd1mukL69 — Dr Fatima K - PTI (@p4pakipower) December 9, 2021

Some were critical of what they called servitude exhibited on the part of Ghani.

I don't know why everyone is trying to do NOKRI, Saeed Ghani shab grow up yar, ap press conference mn bethy hn tu pls concentrate the topic of press conference, na k concentrate on the water bottle of Bilawal. — Xoney Xhan (@xoneyxhan) December 11, 2021

Others said Ghani was only being courteous.