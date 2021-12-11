Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him

PPP Chairman comes under fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come under fire for asking Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani to open a water bottle for him at a press conference in Karachi.

Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ghani and other PPP leaders addressed a press conference on Wednesday in Karachi to explain their position on the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A clip from the press conference went viral on Saturday showing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari picking up a water bottle from the table in front of him and handing it to Saeed Ghani to open it.

Ghani diligently takes the bottle, removes the plastic wrapper around the bottle cap, and rotates the cap to open it. He then hands the bottle back to his party chairman.

As Ghani opens the bottle cap, he throws down the small plastic wrapper to the ground. 

After handing the bottle back to Bilawal, Ghani pulls a tissue paper from the tissue box and places the bottle cap on it, waiting for Bilawal to finish drinking.

What happens next is more dramatic and is not shown in the clip that went viral. The video at the top of this story gives it in full.

When the PPP chairman places the bottle back on the table, Ghani leans ahead to put the bottle cap back on.

All this while, Murad Ali Shah continues to talk to reporters about the new local government law.

The clip is from the same press conference where Bilawal evaded questions from SAMAA TV's Saad Sabri about the Sindh government’s refusal to handle the issue of illegal buildings in Karachi.

While several Twitter users took exception to, what could be called, Bilawal's elitist behaviour, others criticized Ghani for throwing the wrapper to the ground. 

Much of the criticism came from PTI workers. 

Some claimed the moment epitomized hereditary politics in Pakistan.

Some were critical of what they called servitude exhibited on the part of Ghani.

Others said Ghani was only being courteous.

