Four-year-old killed in crossfire during robbery at Karachi mart

A four-year-old child was shot in a crossfire during a robbery at a mart located in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Wednesday night, the police said.

CCTV footage, available with SAMAA TV, show three men entering a mart late at night and trying to rob the people and employees inside at gunpoint. In an exchange of fire between the guard and dacoits, one man was injured.

The girl, passing by on a motorcycle with her brother was shot as well. She was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby but she couldn’t sustain the injuries.

The body has been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. The police have said that investigations have begun and it’s being determined if the bullet that hit the child was fired by the guard or the robbers.

The injured suspect, identified as Pyar Ali, has, on the other hand, been arrested. The police have recovered Rs50,000 from him along with weapons.

Ali’s accomplices had managed to escape from the crime scene.