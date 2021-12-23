Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Four solar, lunar eclipses forecast in 2022

How many will be visible in Pakistan?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two solar, two lunar eclipses will occur in the next year—Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast four solar and lunar eclipses in 2022. It said two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses will occur next year. The first solar eclipse is expected on April 30, while the first lunar eclipse will be on May 16 but both won't be witnessed in Pakistan. The second solar eclipse will occur on October 25. This, too, won't be visible in Pakistan. The second lunar eclipse which is predicted on November 8 will, however, be partially visible in Pakistan. The solar eclipse happens once or twice a year. Earth may witness a maximum of five eclipses a year. Solar eclipses tend to only be visible to approximately 0.5% of the Earth’s surface. During a solar eclipse, the moon passes in between the earth and the sun. The moon partially or fully hides the sun’s rays for a few minutes. Pakistan last witnessed a solar eclipse on June 21, 2020.
