Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

One terrorist apprehended

Posted: Dec 31, 2021
Photo: AFP

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in a crossfire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Mir Ali, according to the ISPR. In a statement on Frida, the military's media wing said that intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and the terrorists. One of the attackers was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition. The four soldiers martyred have been identified as Havaldar Munawar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, Sepoy Farhan, and Sepoy Sheraz. Meanwhile, in another operation in Tank, two terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army. They were identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. "These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the ISPR said, adding that weapons were seized from the site.
