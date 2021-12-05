Four family members found dead in Gujrat

Four members of a family were found dead in Gujrat’s Model Town Saturday night.

People living in the neighborhood called the police after hearing the cries of a toddler from the house. When a police team reached the site, they found four dead bodies.

Gujrat District Police Officer Umar Salamat said the victims were shot. He said that the initial investigation shows that the head of the family shot others and then took his own life.

But we can confirm something substantial only after their medical reports come out, Salmat added.

The child has been rescued by the police. The site has been sealed and investigations have begun.