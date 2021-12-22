Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Four bodies found in Balochistan cave

The dead were covered with mud and lime

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Levies officials stand next to the bodies that were found in cave in Zhob, on Wednesday December 22, 2021.

At least four dead bodies have been found in a cave in Balochistan’s Zhob district, local officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies have been moved to a Zhob hospital for identification.

Zhob Tehsildar Asmat Ullah Musa Khail said the Levies retrieved the four bodies from the mountainous area of Sar Kach cave in the Zhob district on a tip from a local shepherd.

When the levies personnel and Municipal Committee staff entered the cave, they found the bodies of four persons covered with lime and mud. 

The Tehsildar said the bodies are one and a half or two months old and had been decomposed beyond recognition.

The local police have launched a probe after registering a case. 

