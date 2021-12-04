Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
News

Forty Punjab university students booked for ransacking VC, registrar’s offices

A clash was reported between two student groups

Posted: Dec 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

The University of Punjab in Lahore has filed an FIR against 40 students for ransacking the offices of the vice-chancellor, registrar, and public relations officer.

According to the spokesperson of the varsity, two groups of students clashed near the main cafeteria of the varsity Friday afternoon. After the chaos ensued, students of the Islami Jamiat Talba attacked staff members and broke into the administration block.

"They [the students] had sticks, stones, and glass bottles in their hands," the registrar of the varsity said. "The men attacked the administration officers, harassed them, and chanted slogans against the varsity."

Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan complained that the students created a sense of fear on the campus which is against the law and the sanctity of the institution. "All these men will be expelled and strict action will be taken against them as per the law," he added.

Zia Khan, a student leader at the varsity, said that the clash started when students of the IJT "tore off and burnt" posters of a musical event at the university and replaced them with banners of their event.

A statement issued by the IJT, on the other hand, stated that their students were "attacked by members of a nationalist council by sticks after Friday prayers".

On Saturday, a complaint by the varsity named 13 men. Meanwhile, the police are still trying to identify the other students. A case under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against them:

  • 147: punishment for rioting
  • 149: every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object
  • 186: Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions
  • 427: Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees

Members of the Islami Jamiat Talba in Abbottabad have been calling out the COMSATS University for organising a concert on its campus too. They have termed the event "obscenity" and "against the morals of Islam".

 
