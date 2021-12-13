Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan

Reporting by Liaquat Ali

A former SHO, identified as Pir Allah Bachayo, and his friends have been booked for drugging and raping a 19-year-old boy in Dadu’s Sehwan, the police said Monday.

According to the victim’s father, the teenager had gone out to buy food when he was stopped by Bachayo and his accomplices. “They gave my son drugged juice and then took him to an isolated farmhouse,” Hanif Birohi told the police.

The suspects raped the boy. They filmed the heinous act as well. In the video, the victim can be seen lying on the floor unconscious.

Birohi, in an FIR, said that before the crime took place, his son called and informed him that the SHO was taking him to the farmhouse. “When my son didn’t respond to the calls, we traced him.”

He revealed that when he broke into the farmhouse, he found his son unconscious. Bachayo and his accomplices managed to escape from the crime scene.

The teenager was immediately moved to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences. According to doctors, his condition is still not stable.

The FIR, registered at the area’s police station, includes the following sections:

34 – acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention.

342 – punishment for wrongful confinement

506 – punishment for criminal intimidation

377 – unnatural offences

Sehwan SHO Zulfiqar Odhano has said that one of the suspects, identified as Abbas Talpur, has been arrested. “When the police team reached Bachayo’s house to arrest him, we found no one there.”

Raids are being conducted to arrest all the perpetrators as soon as possible.