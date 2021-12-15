Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Former Karachi policeman jailed for life in acid attack case

A Rs1m fine has been imposed

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A Karachi sessions court has sentenced a former police officer, identified as Zeeshan Umar, to life imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman over a marriage proposal in 2015.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court reserved the final verdict in the case after six years. Umar was found guilty of attacking his 19-year-old ex-fiance, Raheela, her brother, and nephew in Mobina Town.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Hyder has imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the convict as well. Umar’s accomplice Agha Sohrab was, on the other hand, released over lack of substantial evidence against him.

According to the complainant’s lawyer, Umar and Raheela got engaged in 2015. Their families, however, called the relationship off after a few days.

Seeking revenge, a day before Eid that year, Umar followed Raheela in a market. “She was with her six-month-old nephew when Umar caught hold of her and threw acid all over her face,” her counsel said.

Raheela sustained third-degree burns and lost an eye in the attack. As Umar was in the police, he kept threatening Raheela because of which she had to move from Karachi to Islamabad.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the woman and her family be provided security. Raheela, despite winning the case on Tuesday, still wants the government to ensure her security because of the threat of her ex-fiance attacking her.

Acid Attacks in Pakistan

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 

 
 
 

 

