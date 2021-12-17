Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Forex reserves down $90m as we continuously import

Pushes dollar value up by 20 paisas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan went down by $90 million during the week ending on December 10. This brings the total reserves with the central bank to $18.56 billion.

A week before that, the forex reserves went down massively but it was masked by an inflow of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia. Total reserves showed an increase of $2.648 billion after the Saudi fund was transferred.

The biggest reason for the decline in foreign exchange reserves is increasing imports which reached almost $8 billion during November.

This brought the trade deficit to a historic high of $5 billion.

Data shared by the central bank on Thursday show that the total reserves of the country stands at $25.028 billion. This was $25.15 billion a week before.
Foreign reserves held by commercial banks are also depleting. They have gone down from $6.49 billion on December 3 to $6.45 billion this week.

The depletion of reserves is having a negative impact on the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

On Monday, the dollar appreciated in the open market by 20 paisas to be sold at Rs180.70. The interbank rate for the dollar was Rs177.98.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Forex reserves, SBP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
Khanewal: PMLN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Mother jumps to death after throwing toddler from balcony
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.