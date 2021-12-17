Forex reserves down $90m as we continuously import

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan went down by $90 million during the week ending on December 10. This brings the total reserves with the central bank to $18.56 billion.

A week before that, the forex reserves went down massively but it was masked by an inflow of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia. Total reserves showed an increase of $2.648 billion after the Saudi fund was transferred.

The biggest reason for the decline in foreign exchange reserves is increasing imports which reached almost $8 billion during November.

This brought the trade deficit to a historic high of $5 billion.

Data shared by the central bank on Thursday show that the total reserves of the country stands at $25.028 billion. This was $25.15 billion a week before.

Foreign reserves held by commercial banks are also depleting. They have gone down from $6.49 billion on December 3 to $6.45 billion this week.

The depletion of reserves is having a negative impact on the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

On Monday, the dollar appreciated in the open market by 20 paisas to be sold at Rs180.70. The interbank rate for the dollar was Rs177.98.