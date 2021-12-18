FixIt founder Alamgir Khan’s father killed in Shershah blast

Fixit founder and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was among the 13 people killed in the Karachi blast that occurred in Shershah on Saturday.

The news was confirmed to SAMAA TV by PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman. “Other members of his [Alamgir Khan] family are trapped under the rubble,” he said.

According to the police, the explosion, which was caused by the accumulation of gases, took place in a sewer illegally covered by a building Multiple people were injured in the blast.

A rescue operation is underway at the site to rescue people stuck under the debris.

The blast occurred at 1:30pm. Scenes from the site show the debris of the building, a private bank. Vehicles parked near the building and a petrol pump beside it were damaged in the explosion, which is suspected to be caused by a gas leak.

Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Alamgir Khan started “Fix It” as a campaign on January 4, 2016 against the inability of authorities to cover Karachi’s manholes that were left open for way too long.

Alamgir entered politics after he started campaigning against the government for its poor performance in running Karachi and maintaining its infrastructure.

The story is being updated..