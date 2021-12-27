Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Five killed in Bannu after ‘verbal spat’ escalates into gunfight

The dead reportedly include a father and two sons

SAMAA | and - Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

At least five people were killed in Bannu after a ‘verbal spat’ escalated into a gunfight on Sunday, police officials said.

Two groups exchanged gunfire in the Garhi Sher Ahmed area of Bannu district, Bannu Saddar police officials told SAMAA TV.

They fired indiscriminately at each other leaving four people from one group and one from the other dead, they said.

The dead were identified as Ikramullah s/o Amanullah, Waqifullah, Babur Mir Fazal Jan, Zeeshan s/o Waqaf, and Roshan from the one group and Mudassir from the other group.

Two people were injured in the clash which began with a heated exchange, the police officials said.

They did not provide further details, but some reports suggest that the parties exchange hot words over the issue of aerial firing.

The dead reportedly included a father and two of his sons.

