Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office

A fire broke out at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) office located at the Sharae Faisal on Thursday afternoon. Minutes later, another fire was reported nearby at the Pakistan Air Force Museum.

At the KWSB, smoke plumes were seen rising from the two storey building known as the Chairman Secretariat. It reportedly houses the office of the KWSB chairman.

At least three KWSB water tankers arrived at the spot immediately after the fire was reported.

The fire reportedly started on the rooftop. KWSB workers were able to extinguish the fire which burnt down several unused items left on the rooftop.

The fire damaged discarded items left on the KWSB office rooftop. PHOTO AAMIR MAJEED

The fire at the PAF Museum was reported to be a bush fire which was away from the buildings.

Fire tenders were dispatched for the PAF Museum, according to officials.

Official believe that the fire originally started from bushes at the railway track near the KWSB colony and then it somehow ignited fires at the KWSB office and at the PAF Museum, SAMAA Digital's Aamir Majeed reported.

KWSB and PAF staff were patrolling the railway track to ensure the fire was put off and it did not catch dry bushes along the railway track, he added.

Karachi has been experiencing dry weather which is thought to the cause of several fires in the city in recent weeks.

Two major fires at the Cooperative Market, and the Zainab Market at the Abdullah Haroon Road in the Saddar area gutted several shops last month.