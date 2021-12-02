Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office

No major damage was reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

A fire broke out at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) office located at the Sharae Faisal on Thursday afternoon. Minutes later, another fire was reported nearby at the Pakistan Air Force Museum.

At the KWSB, smoke plumes were seen rising from the two storey building known as the Chairman Secretariat. It reportedly houses the office of the KWSB chairman.

At least three KWSB water tankers arrived at the spot immediately after the fire was reported.

The fire reportedly started on the rooftop. KWSB workers were able to extinguish the fire which burnt down several unused items left on the rooftop.

The fire damaged discarded items left on the KWSB office rooftop. PHOTO AAMIR MAJEED
The fire damaged discarded items left on the KWSB office rooftop. PHOTO AAMIR MAJEED

The fire at the PAF Museum was reported to be a bush fire which was away from the buildings.

Fire tenders were dispatched for the PAF Museum, according to officials.

Official believe that the fire originally started from bushes at the railway track near the KWSB colony and then it somehow ignited fires at the KWSB office and at the PAF Museum, SAMAA Digital's Aamir Majeed reported.

KWSB and PAF staff were patrolling the railway track to ensure the fire was put off and it did not catch dry bushes along the railway track, he added.

Karachi has been experiencing dry weather which is thought to the cause of several fires in the city in recent weeks.

Two major fires at the Cooperative Market, and the Zainab Market at the Abdullah Haroon Road in the Saddar area gutted several shops last month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Suzuki, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices fifth time in 2021
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Karachi: Passengers test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia
Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer files insanity plea after courtroom drama
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband's wrist
Young woman dies after tying rakhi on husband’s wrist
JI's stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
JI’s stages 11 protests in Karachi against LG law
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Ordinance for regularisation of illegal buildings sent to Sindh governor
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Bolan Mail back on track after two years
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
EVMs, i-voting not among bills President Alvi signed into law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.