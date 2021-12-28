Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE

Nine fire trucks trying to douse the blaze

A massive fire broke out at a garment factory located near the Yasmin Chowrangi in Karachi's Sindh Industrial Trading Estate early Tuesday morning.

At least nine fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze as soon as possible. "We are trying to take down the walls and break the windows of the factory," the fire officer said.

All the employees have been successfully rescued out of the factory. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

According to the fire brigade, the fire will be controlled within an hour. Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.