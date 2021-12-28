Tuesday, December 28, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s SITE

Nine fire trucks trying to douse the blaze

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A massive fire broke out at a garment factory located near the Yasmin Chowrangi in Karachi's Sindh Industrial Trading Estate early Tuesday morning.

At least nine fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze as soon as possible. "We are trying to take down the walls and break the windows of the factory," the fire officer said.

All the employees have been successfully rescued out of the factory. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

According to the fire brigade, the fire will be controlled within an hour. Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

 
factory fire Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Murtaza Wahab says 'sorry' to SC after flash of anger
Murtaza Wahab says ‘sorry’ to SC after flash of anger
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Benazir Bhutto anniversary: Bilawal announces anti-govt movement from Jan 5
Karachi's Askari Park handed over to KMC
Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Brace for 14 degrees Celsius, more rain, Karachi
Officials who approved Nasla Tower's plan to face criminal inquiry
Officials who approved Nasla Tower’s plan to face criminal inquiry
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot's quarantine facility
Thirteen people escape from Sialkot’s quarantine facility
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
IMF-friendly Shaukat Tarin becomes finance minister second time round
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.