Fire causes power outage in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar, surrounding areas

Gulshan-e-Maymar and surrounding areas in Karachi Wednesday experienced a major power breakdown after K-Electric cables caught fire.

The fire caused at least 27 K-Electric feeders to trip and go off-grid.

The power outage was reported in the early hours of Wednesday and even after twelve hours the power has not been restored.

K-Electric Director Rana Imran confirmed the breakdown and said that the power restoration efforts were underway.

“The teams are trying to investigate the cause of the fire,” he added.

The supply has been suspended to Gulshan-e-Maymar, Diamond City, Mashriq Society, Ahsanabad, Etawa Society, Cotton Society, Hadiabad, Ayub Goth and Industrial Area.

The residents of Gulshan-e-Maymar and adjoining areas have now been facing a water shortage due to the power outage.

