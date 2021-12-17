Friday, December 17, 2021  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1443
Final verdict in Perween Rahman murder case expected Friday

The court reserved its verdict on October 15

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Perween Rahman was murdered in 2013 in Karachi.

After eight years, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi is expected to announce the final verdict in the Perween Rahman murder case today, Friday. Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead eight years ago on March 13, 2013. Five men, including Abdul Raheem Swati, Ayaz Shamzai, Amjad Khan, Ahmed Ali, and Imran Swati, have been accused of the murder. On October 15, the court reserved its verdict in the case after wrapping up arguments from both the prosecution and the defense. The announcement of the final judgment was, however, postponed. Earlier, on August 2, the suspects pleaded not guilty and argued that the joint investigation team inquiry against them was illegal. They were nominated on the basis of the JIT. They said that the JIT did not record their statements. Their lawyers raised these objections among others. Consequently, on August 9, the final arguments were recorded from both sides. Background to the case Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013, on her way home from work. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died. She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Rahman mapped more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi. She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Rahman was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.
