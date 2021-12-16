Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall

Rs12.17 per litre charged extra on petrol

Posted: Dec 16, 2021
SAMAA | and
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

The federal government has failed to pass on the benefit of international oil price reduction to consumers in the country as it has cut petrol and diesel prices by only Rs5 per litre instead of Rs14 or Rs15.

Experts believe the government may announce another price cut on January 1.

The government has taken away 70% relief from people by increasing Petroleum Development Levy (DPL) and general sales tax (GST).

Government documents reveal that the ex-refinery price of petrol has fallen by Rs15.70 and ex-refinery price of diesel by Rs14. This is the reduction that would have been passed on to the end consumers if the government had not increased PDL and GST.

The margin of oil marketing companies and petroleum dealers has also been increased.

The government is charging Rs12.17 per litre on petrol and Rs8.97 per litre on diesel extra, SAMAA TV‘s Wahab Kamran says.

He said that on November 16, when the ex-refinery price of petrol went up by Rs2.9, the government increased the price by Rs8.

On December 1, the ex-refinery price of petrol was reduced by Rs6.70 and the ex-refinery price of diesel came down by Rs4.07 per litre but consumers were deprived of the relief, Kamran added.

Will there be another price cut?

Dr Salman Ahmed, a renowned economist in the country, told SAMAA Money’s Sonia Karamat that it was expected that petroleum prices would be reduced by about Rs11 per litre.

Ahmed said the government may announce another price cut next fortnight. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) reviews oil prices every 15 days.

Dr Salman Ahmed said the spread of the Omicron variant was likely to disrupt international trade again and reduce the demand for goods. 

Decreasing demand and increasing supply can lead to lower oil prices, he said but the situation is still uncertain.

Analyst Saad Ali said that keeping in view the IMF’s conditions, the government will increase the petroleum development levy, but the price of petrol is likely to decrease by Rs4 to Rs5 in January.

He said that the reduction in prices depends on world oil prices, but at present, the situation was not clear. 

The price of crude oil in the world market has been steadily declining, falling by $8 per barrel to 72 per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs5 per litre

On Wednesday, the federal government reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs5 per litre. The new prices have been notified by the Finance Division.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been reduced by Rs7 per litre.

Products Old price New price
Petrol Rs145.82 per litre Rs140.80  per litre
Diesel Rs142.62 Rs137.62
Kerosene oil Rs116.63 Rs109.63 
Light diesel oil Rs114.06  Rs107.06 

HOME  
 
 

