Federal cabinet approves NSP, Nazim Jokhio JIT

The federal cabinet has approved the first National Security Policy of the country and it is the first-ever policy that has been centered around the common man, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet has also approved the extradition of three Pakistani nationals to Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It has made several other key decisions, giving node for a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi and making several appointments.

Fawad Chaudhry briefed the journalists about the cabinet meeting. Responding to a question he said if Nawaz Sharif does not return to the country, the government will bring him back.

‘Common man centric’ National Security Policy

The National Security Policy (NSP) for the years 2022-2026 was approved by the powerful National Security Council on Monday.

Under the NSP the state would ensure the financial security and bodily protection of citizens, SAMAA TV‘s Abbas Shabir says.

Fawad Chaudry said that the government realizes that “if your economy is not strong, there is no guarantee of your security.”

He said for the first time the economic and security strategies have been “clubbed” together in the NSP.

Chaudhry said the NSP was formulated with a view that unless the national security policy is “common man centric” the country’s security would continue to face threats.

He said the exercise to work out a comprehensive national security policy began in 2014 and it took the successive governments nine years to approve the policy. At least 18 ministries provided the input for the policy, he said.

The federal minister said that in the past a comprehensive policy could not be approved because there were differing points of view. Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought everyone closers, he said.

Internal policy, food security policy and the policies of all the ministries have been linked to the NSP, he said.

Nazim Jokhio JIT

The federal cabinet has also approved the decision to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi.

Two of the Pakistan Peoples Party lawmakers have been nominated in the FIR of the murder.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there were attempts to protect the ‘murderers’ and to hamper the investigation.

Other decisions

Speaking about other key decisions taken at the meeting, the information minister said that the country’s farmers have generated an income of Rs1100 billion, and it has resulted in “a boom” in the agriculture sector, pushing up the demand for tractors and fertilizers.

He said the government was striving to provide fertilizers to farmers and the Urea prices would be brought down within 48 hours.

He said the cabinet has decided to publish the 2019 tax directory of Parliamentarians to reveal how much tax they paid. In Pakistan, only politicians come clear and face accountability and that is because of Imran Khan’s way of governance, he said.

The cabinet approved the appointment of new members to the board of directors for the House Building Corporation. Shehzad Naqvi, Faiza Kapadia, Yasmeen Lari, and Adnan Ahad would be the new members, the minister said.

Mahmood Mandivwala has been appointed the new chairman of the Securities Exchange Board, he said.

The cabinet also approved the draft for the Inter-board Coordination Commission Act 2021 to ensure a uniform standard of education across all educational boards.

The information minister told journalists that the government will install a one million gallon water treatment plant in Gwadar to provide potable for the local population.

The decision was taken after the recent protests, the minister acknowledged.