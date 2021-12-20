Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI

JUI-F emerges as biggest party in KP lg polls

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamaiat Ulemae-Islam (JUI-F) is emerging as the biggest party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government elections. It has won mayor elections in the provincial capital Peshawar and Kohat.

According to unofficial and unverified results from 34 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 11 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is at second position with nine seats.

We can run the country better than them, said JUI-F chief during a press conference on Monday.

JUI-F has emerged as the biggest party [in KP local bodies elections] on union council as well as Tehsil level, he said.

JUI-F chief said that this proves that last elections were rigged.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI-F was and still is the biggest political party in KP.

Since our party has a religious outlook and talk about the Muslim world, some people are worried what would happen if we come to power, what the US and the West would think, he said.

If the US and the West can reach a truce with the Afghan Taliban, why would they have a problem with us, JUI-F chief asked. “This kind of mentality should end,” he added.

JUI-F chief think that the time has come to open the doors and let them move forward.
FaceBook WhatsApp
jui-f KP LG polls PTI
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
KP lg polls, KP lg elections, JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehamn, Peshawar Mayor,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
KP LG polls: JUI-F leads, PTI suffers defeats in strongholds
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased 'my car'
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased ‘my car’
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.