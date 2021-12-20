Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to unofficial and unverified results from 34 tehsil councils, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 11 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is at second position with nine seats.

We can run the country better than them, said JUI-F chief during a press conference on Monday.

JUI-F has emerged as the biggest party [in KP local bodies elections] on union council as well as Tehsil level, he said.

JUI-F chief said that this proves that last elections were rigged.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI-F was and still is the biggest political party in KP.

Since our party has a religious outlook and talk about the Muslim world, some people are worried what would happen if we come to power, what the US and the West would think, he said.

If the US and the West can reach a truce with the Afghan Taliban, why would they have a problem with us, JUI-F chief asked. “This kind of mentality should end,” he added.

JUI-F chief think that the time has come to open the doors and let them move forward.